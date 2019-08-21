Fire departments were busy Saturday during storm

The City of Beaufort/Town of Port Royal Fire Department and the Burton Fire District responded to three confirmed structure fires between the hours of 5 and 7 p.m. Saturday afternoon during a heavy thunderstorm.

Two out of the three fires were at multi-family dwelling apartment complexes.

The first fire at approximately 5 p.m. was at Laurel Hill apartments in Port Royal.

Firefighters arrived to find light smoke showing from the third floor. Firefighters were able assist with evacuating all residents in the apartment building and extinguish the fire.

The American Red Cross was requested to the scene for the resident of the of apartment being displaced from the fire.

The second fire was dispatched at approximately 6:15 p.m. at the Preserve of Port Royal Apartments.

The first arriving engine company reported smoke showing from the exterior of the apartment building.

After units investigated, it was determined that the source of smoke was coming from the alarm panel in the breezeway of Building 300. The alarm panel and batteries for the system appeared to be charred from a lightening strike but the incident is under investigation at this time.

The third structure was dispatched at approximately 6:45 p.m. at Mystic Circle in the Mossy Oaks neighborhood. The first arriving engine company arrived on scene to find light smoke showing from the back of the residence.

After investigating the incident, it was determined that porch caught on fire, possibly from a lightning strike. Crews were able to extinguish the fire quickly and prevent the fire from spreading to the residence.

“All crews did an exceptional job today on this busy afternoon” acting Battalion Chief Josh Doud said.

The City of Beaufort/Town of Port Royal Fire Department responded to a total of 15 emergency incidents Saturday. Beaufort/Port Royal units responded to five structure fires, five medical calls, three fire alarms, one elevator rescue, and one service call.