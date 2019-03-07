Eagles’ comeback spoiled in shootout

Beaufort High’s girls opened their season at home against Oceanside Collegiate on Tuesday, losing in penalties after playing to a 2-2 draw. The Eagles trailed 2-0 at halftime before Caroline Louw scored a pair of second-half goals to pull Beaufort even. The Landsharks outscored the Eagles 4-3 in penalties to earn the win. Beaufort (0-1) was scheduled to travel to Battery Creek on Tuesday.

Photo above: Beaufort High’s Ellie Muniz clears the ball while teammates Lucia Heinrich, left, and Maggie Crisologo push up during the first half of their non-region game. Photo by Bob Sofaly.

