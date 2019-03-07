Curtain closes on 13th annual Beaufort International Film Festival

The curtain closed on the 13th annual Beaufort International Film Festival as legendary actor, author, chef and opera singer Paul Sorvino was awarded the Pat Conroy Lifetime Achievement Award.

Movie and TV hairstylist, makeup artist and activist Joyce Gilliard was presented the prestigious “Behind The Scenes” Award.

Filmmakers, film lovers and fans of the festival showed up to experience some or all of the six-day film festival. More than 300 entries were received from nearly 40 countries, which was narrowed down to the screening of 54 films and seven screenplays. It’s estimated that there were around 15,000 attendees enjoying some part of the festival with an average of nearly 300 per film screening. Awards were presented in 12 different categories.

Other winners included: