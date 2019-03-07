Curtain closes on 13th annual Beaufort International Film Festival

The curtain closed on the 13th annual Beaufort International Film Festival as legendary actor, author, chef and opera singer Paul Sorvino was awarded the Pat Conroy Lifetime Achievement Award.
Movie and TV hairstylist, makeup artist and activist Joyce Gilliard was presented the prestigious “Behind The Scenes” Award.
Filmmakers, film lovers and fans of the festival showed up to experience some or all of the six-day film festival. More than 300 entries were received from nearly 40 countries, which was narrowed down to the screening of 54 films and seven screenplays. It’s estimated that there were around 15,000 attendees enjoying some part of the festival with an average of nearly 300 per film screening. Awards were presented in 12 different categories.
Other winners included:
- Best Feature: In the Orchard, directed by Chris Knoblock, Los Angeles, CA
- Best Documentary (Feature): The Need to Grow, directed by Rob Herring and Ryan Wirick, Los Angeles, CA
- Best Documentary ( Short): No Sanctuary, directed by Nathan Knox, Winston-Salem, NC
- Best Short Film: Tin Can, directed by Pat Battistini, Santa Clarita, CA
- Best Student Film: Homecoming, directed by Jennifer Blair, Los Angeles, CA
- Best Comedy: Passive Aggressive Dads, directed by Jim Picariello, Brooksville, ME
- Best Animation: Night Light, directed by Yamiset Trujillo and Jane Suarez, Orlando, FL
- Best Screenplay: Last of the Burly Girls, written by John Pisano-Thomsen, Toronto, Canada
- Best Actress: Dana White, Los Angeles, CA (In the Orchard)
- Best Actor: Jonas Ball, Los Angeles, CA ( In the Orchard)
- Best Director: Chris Knoblock, Los Angeles, CA (In the Orchard)
- Audience Choice: Tin Can, Director Pat Battistini, Santa Clarita, CA (Short Film)
- Susan A. K. Shaffer Humanitarian Award: No Sanctuary