City will celebrate holidays this weekend

From staff reports

The Christmas season will shift into another gear as the City of Beaufort celebrates all weekend, Dec. 2-4.

Beaufort’s holiday extravaganza will be packed with music, food, entertainment, shopping, parades – and Santa, of course.

The weekend kicks off with Night on the Town at 6 p.m. on Friday. Bay Street will be closed to traffic, and downtown retailers will be open.

Roving choirs from Beaufort High School will sing Christmas carols, while the Parris Island Marine Corps Rock Band will perform on the main stage at Charles and Bay streets. Other performers on that stage will include the Praise Assembly Dance Team, Beaufort Dance Academy, Southern Unlimited Dance Company, and United Dance Plex.

The Community Bible Church Soul Patrol Puppet Team will perform at Bay and Carteret streets.

Food will be available along Bay Street from vendors such as St. James Orthodox Church, the Rhett House Inn, Harmony Lodge, St. Peter’s Catholic Church, Teen Challenge, Logger Head and more.

Parents can bring their kids to have their pictures taken with Santa on the West Street Extension from 6 to 8 p.m. Mayor Stephen Murray will read “The Night Before Christmas” on the main stage, and the Christmas tree lighting will take place at 8:30 p.m.

On Saturday, the Gullah Taste of Christmas kicks off at 11 a.m. at Henry C. Chambers Waterfront Park. The Lighted Boat Parade begins at 5:30 p.m. – grab a seat at the park to get a great view.

There will be free family photos, compliments of Jamie Peart, at J. P. Signature Group. Light refreshments will be provided.

And, of course, on Sunday there will be the annual Christmas Parade, led by Santa and featuring local bands and lots of floats. The parade begins at 3 p.m. in downtown Beaufort.