Burton Firefighters Cory Hagan, left, and Lt./ Nick D’Angelo put up the last of the Letters To Santa mail boxes Tuesday morning at the Shell Point Station. Children can leave a letter to Santa, and Burton Fire District will make sure he gets it. Bob Sofaly/The Island News
Letters to Santa
