Celebrate the 4th with fireworks, festivities and flyovers

By MINDY LUCAS

We know, we know. When it comes to July 4, you’re a pro at finding the hot place to go. But just in case you need a reminder, here’s what’s coming up this week.

Parris Island’s Free Fourth of July Celebration

When: Event opens at 5 p.m.; Parris Island Band at 6:30 p.m.; fireworks show at 9:15 p.m., July 4

Where: Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island

Details: Features food and beverages for sale as well as glow sticks, bracelets and

headbands. For safety purposes, coolers, pets or outside fireworks are discouraged. Event goers should follow signs at the gate.

Salute the Shore Flyover

When: Starting around 1:30 p.m., July 4

Where: Area beaches

Details: The 10th Annual Salute from the Shore will feature F-18s from the Marine Aircraft Group 31 and a C-17 Globemaster from the 701AS Joint Base Charleston. In Beaufort, F-18s to flyover at 1:35 p.m., C-17 at 1:54 p.m. In Hilton Head/ Bluffton, F-18s flyover at 1:31 p.m. and C-17 at 1:48 p.m. Beach goers are encouraged to show their patriotic displays in groups big and small and share tributes online. For more information, visit www.salutefromtheshore.org.

Port Royal’s Free Fireworks Show & “Party at the Port”

When: Fireworks start after Parris Island’s show, around 9:15 p.m., July 4

Where: The Sands at Port Royal

Details: Offers a great spot to watch both the Parris Island and Port Royal’s fireworks shows. “Party at the Port” is from 4 -10 p.m. at 601 Paris Ave. and features food trucks and live music by “Tribute: A Celebration of the Allman Brothers Band.” VIP parking passes, $10, are available at www.bigtickets.com.

Free Fourth of July Fireworks Show at Shelter Cove Harbour & Marina

When: Family activities from 6-9 p.m.; fireworks start at dusk, July 4

Where: Shelter Cover Harbour and Marina with views from neighboring restaurants and beaches spots in the vicinity

Details: Features family shows at 6:30 and 8 p.m., and other family-fun activities from 6-9 p.m. including bounce houses, train rides, music and a flag give away starting at 6 p.m. while supplies last. For parking and shuttle map visit www.sheltercoveharbourfest.com.

Harbour Town Festivities

When: Fireworks start at dusk or around 9:15 p.m., July 4

Where: Harbour Town (fireworks launched from a barge in Calibogue Sound)

Details: Features children’s activities, live music, food and beverages. Coolers are not allowed.

Skull Creek Fireworks

When: Entertainment starts at 6 p.m., fireworks around 9:30 p.m.

Where: Skull Creek Marina, 397 Squire Pope Road, Hilton Head Island

Details: Features live, outdoor entertainment starting at 6 p.m. at Hudson’s Seafood House on the Docks, Skull Creek Dockside or Skull Creek Boathouse. Food and beverage available at all three locations. No coolers allowed.

FIREWORKS SAFETY TIPS

The July 4 holiday is here and S.C. State Fire Marshal Jonathan Jones is reminding citizens to think of safety first if participating in any fireworks activities.

“This national holiday is a busy one for fireworks – and fires,” Jones said. “You cannot take safety for granted when it comes to fireworks. We want everyone to have fun, but safety precautions must come first.”

Jones suggests these safety tips:

– Observe local laws. If unsure whether it is legal to use fireworks, check with local officials.

– Observe local weather conditions. Dry weather can make it easier for fireworks to start a fire.

– Buy from permitted fireworks retailers.

– Store fireworks in a cool, dry place.

– Always have an adult present when shooting fireworks.

– Use common sense. Always read and follow the directions on each firework.

– Only use fireworks outdoors, away from homes, dry grass, and trees.

– Ensure people and pets are out of range before lighting fireworks.

– Light one firework at a time and keep a safe distance.

– Put used fireworks in a bucket of water; keep a garden hose on hand.

The fireworks “nevers”:

– Never point or throw fireworks at another person.

– Never re-ignite malfunctioning fireworks.

– Never experiment or attempt to make your own fireworks.

– Never give fireworks to small children.

– Never carry fireworks in your pocket.

– Never shoot fireworks from metal or glass containers.

– Never place any part of your body directly over a fireworks device when lighting the fuse. Back up to a safe distance immediately after lighting fireworks.