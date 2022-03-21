Beaufort shooting sends two to the hospital

From staff reports

A shooting at the Elks Lodge in Beaufort left two men injured Sunday night.

According to a press release from the City of Beaufort Police Department, at 8:37 p.m., officers responded to multiple reports of gunshots at the lodge on the 800 block of Church Street. Upon arrival, they encountered one victim who had been shot.

Fire and emergency medical services were called to the scene, and the victim was transported to Beaufort Memorial Hospital for treatment of his wounds.

During their initial investigation, police learned that a second man had been transported to the hospital by a private vehicle. He also suffered a gunshot wound.

The current condition of the victims is not known. Their identities have not been released.

Investigators found numerous handgun cartridges in the vicinity of the shooting. Several vehicles were damaged by the gunfire.

No suspects have been named, and the investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Investigator Stephanie Fritz at 843-322-7913, or the Anonymous Tip Line at 843-322-7938.