Beaufort Oyster Festival is back 

From staff reports

After more than a week of Tides to Tables – Restaurant Week, Beaufort slides into the main event this weekend – the third annual Beaufort Oyster Festival.

Following an invitation-only VIP sponsor appreciation event on Friday night, he Festival kicks off at 8 on Saturday morning with the Oyster Boogie 5K race in downtown Beaufort.

The USTAF-certified 5K is hosted by the Beaufort Area Hospitality Association and the Riverview Charter School. Runners can still register at https://bit.ly/3CSu9dS.

The main event, the Oyster Festival itself, runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at Henry C. Chambers Waterfront Park. Live musis includes Southbound from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Beek Webb & the Sea Island Ramblers from 1 to 3 p.m., and the Festival headliner, Blackhawk, from 3 to 5 p.m.

The Festival continues fom 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Music includes the Blues Boys from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., followed by the Fabulous Clams from 1 to 4 p.m.

There will be a cornhole tournament at 1 p.m.

Admission is free, but you must buy Food & Beverage tickets to purchase food and drinks from local vendors. To purchase tickets or register for the cornhole tournament, visit http://bit.ly/3XBiDvp.

The oysters at the Festival are all locally farmed by Maggioni Oyster Company, Lady’s Island Oyster Inc., and Sea Eagle Market. Oysters will be available steamed, raw, roasted or fried. Ther will be other food available, as well.