Beaufort Bread Company closes its doors

By MIKE MCCOMBS

Beaufort Bread Company is ceasing operations immediately.

A Monday morning post, presumably by owners Eric and Robin Staton, on the restaurant and bakery’s Facebook page confirmed the closure.

“We have made the difficulty (sp) decision to close down the Beaufort Bread Company and BBC on Bay as of Tuesday July 30, 2019,” the post reads. “At this time in our life we have other responsibilities that have become a different priority for us. Which makes it complicated for us to operate these business (sp). We have enjoyed meeting so many wonderful people in this great Beaufort community and have enjoyed the support we have received by this great community – for this we say thank you.”

As of press time, the owners had not responded to an email request for comment, and The Island News was unable to reach them by phone.

It had been business as usual as recently as Saturday. Both locations were open and the daily special was posted on the Facebook page.

“Saturday’s Are Made for BBC Brunch!” the post read above the menu listing for eggs and tacos with fire-roasted salsa.

But on Sunday, the owners notified employees via a group text message that they would be closing both locations, Lady’s Island and 705 Bay Street in downtown Beaufort, as of Monday, giving the employees instructions on how to collect their paychecks.

Beaufort Bread Company’s Lady’s Island location was launched by Rick Stone in 2013 and had become known for its fresh-baked bread, sandwiches and desserts before the business was sold to the Statons in August 2016.

A second location in downtown Beaufort, in the works since December 2016, was opened in November 2018.

“Our main goal was to bring something to Bay Street that Bay Street doesn’t have,” Robin Staton said at the time. “We’ve done that.”