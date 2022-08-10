BACK TO SCHOOL 

Beaufort Academy gets 2022-23 school year underway

Staff reports / Photos by Bob Sofaly

Beaufort Academy welcomed 325 students and 55 teachers and staff members back to its Lady’s Island campus on Tuesday morning, Aug. 9, getting the 2022-23 started. BA was the first school to start the school year in The Island News’ coverage area of northern Beaufort County.

Bridges Preparatory School and Riverview Charter School were to open Wednesday Aug. 10, while Beaufort County Public Schools open Monday, Aug. 15. John Paul II Catholic School in Okatie opens, Tuesday, Aug. 16, and Holy Trinity Classical Christian School starts Wednesday, Aug. 17.

Beaufort Academy is going through a few changes this academic year, though they began last year. Longtime BA administrator Carol Ann Richards is the new interim Head of School, replacing Dan Durbin.

Photo by Bob Sofaly

Richards has been at Beaufort Academy for more than 14 years, most recently overseeing the Preschool and Lower School, along with the learning services curriculum. Her first position in 2008 was as a Learning Specialist for Lower School, Middle School, and Upper School students.



“Beaufort Academy is an important part of this community, and I am committed to doing all I can to lead us in the right direction,” Richards said in a release from the school. “I have complete support from our faculty and staff so I know that we will be successful in creating a better and brighter future for our students. Please know that my door is always open, and your voice will be heard. Thank you for your support as well as we move forward in achieving our goals.”



Also, Kristi Black returns to BA as Middle and Upper School Division Director with more than 32 years experience in education, including eight years at Beaufort Academy.

Black has taught Kindergarten through 8th Grade. During her tenure at Beaufort Academy, from 2004 to 2007, she was Lower School Director where she led teacher observations, student discipline, curriculum, admissions, mentore Lower School teachers, parent conferences, report cards, along with assisting in special programs and events.

“My education career has taken me many places, and I am happy to be back home at BA,” Black said.