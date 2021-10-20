All signs point to Cook Out coming to Beaufort

By Mike McCombs

If you’ve been hungry for another fast food option in Beaufort, you could be in luck. All signs point to Cook Out coming to Robert Smalls Parkway.

Two parcels totaling 1.881 acres at 122 Robert Smalls Parkway – the site of the now-closed Golden Corral steakhouse – were sold Jan. 8, 2021 by Beaufort Asset Management, LLC to Cook Out-Beaufort, Inc., “A South Carolina Corporation” for $1.34 million.

The site of the former Golden Corral restaurant building at 122 Robert Smalls Parkway has been purchased by the North Carolina restaurant chain Cook Out. Photo by Bob Sofaly



The address for Cook Out-Beaufort, Inc., is the same as Cook Out’s corporate offices – 15 Laura Lane Suite 300, Thomasville, N.C. 27360.

On a loan document related to the sale, Cook Out Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Jeremy Reaves signed the document as President of Cook Out-Beaufort, Inc.

When reached by phone, a Cook Out official said that any questions regarding the company’s acquisition of land would have to be directed to Reaves.

As of Tuesday night, Reaves had not responded to an email from The Island News.

Morris Reaves opened the first Cook Out location in 1989 in Greensboro, N.C. Morris Reaves owns the company, while his son, Jeremy Reaves, serves as the CEO.

While the first 50 locations were all in North Carolina, there are now nearly 300 locations operating in 10 states. The closest locations to Beaufort are Walterboro and Hilton Head Island (101 Central Avenue).

Cook Out’s menu features hamburgers, cheeseburgers, hot dogs, chicken sandwiches, barbecue sandwiches, chicken nuggets and quesadillas. Instead of combos, their menu features the Cook Out Tray featuring massive and numerous combinations of entrees, sides and a drink for a low price.

The restaurant is also known for the freshly made milkshakes, of which they sell at least three dozen varieties year-round, as well as seasonal flavors.

And of course, the North Carolina chain sells the North Carolina drink Cheerwine, a cherry-flavored soda found only in the Tar Heel State and it’s closest neighbors.

Mike McCombs is the editor of The Island News and can be reached at TheIslandNews@gmail.com.