2019 BEAUFORT WATER FESTIVAL SCHEDULE

FRIDAY, JULY 12

Festival Arts & Crafts Market

Location: Promenade at Waterfront Park

Event Details: Noon – 7 p.m.

Opening Ceremonies

Sponsored by The Preserve at Port Royal

Entertainment: The Parris Island Marine Band & Fireworks at Dusk

Location: Waterfront Park

Event Details: Free. Gates open at 6 p.m., Ceremony at 7 p.m. Free shuttle service from the Beaufort County Government Center

SATURDAY, JULY 13

Raft Race

Sponsored by CPM Federal Credit Union

Location: Waterfront Park

Event Details: 8:30 a.m. – Noon

Festival Arts & Crafts Market

Location: Promenade at the Waterfront Park

Event Details: 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Bocce Tournament

Sponsored by Joco Construction and Sea Island Elevators

Location: Waterfront Park Main Field

Event Details: Play starts at 9 a.m.

Badminton Tournament

Sponsored by A.C. Harvey’s Screenprinting

Location: Waterfront Park Stage Field

Event Details: Play starts at 9 a.m.

Children’s Toad Fishing Tournament

Sponsored by Plair Enterprises, Inc.

Location: Waterfront Park

Event Details: Free. 10 a.m. – Noon. Ages 12 and under only. Bring your own pole and tackle. Bait provided.

Sponsor’s Expo

Location: Waterfront Park Pavilion

Event Details: Free. 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Shrimp Boat Tours

Sponsored by Sea Eagle Market Location: Waterfront Park Seawall

Event Details: Free. Noon – 4 p.m.

Concert In The Park

Sponsored by Dick Broadcasting and Bob 106.9

Headline Performer: Tyler Farr

Opening Act: EmilyAnn Roberts

Also Performing: Copper Chief

Location: Waterfront Park

Event Details: $30. Gates open at 6 p.m., Show at 7 p.m. No strollers, coolers, outside food or beverages or professional photography. No Refunds. Free shuttle service from Beaufort County Government Center. Children age 5 and under free.

SUNDAY, JULY 14

Festival Arts & Crafts Market

Location: Promenade at the Waterfront Park

Event Details: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

River Rally

Sponsored by Butler Marine

Location: Local Waters

Event Details: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Children’s Day

Sponsored by Coastal Orthodontics

Location: Waterfront Park

Event Details: Free. 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Featuring games, activities, shows, bounce houses and prizes

Ski Show

Sponsored by Hargray

Location: Waterfront Park

Event Details: Free. 1 p.m.

Teen Dance

Sponsored by JOHN 3:16

Entertainment: Veteran’s Pride Entertainment Services

Location: Waterfront Park

Event Details: $10. 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. No entry after 8 p.m. (No re-entry allowed). Ages 13

– 17 only, ID Required, Clutch purses only (6 inches x 9 inches). Please wear appropriate clothing. No refunds, outside food or beverages, or coolers.

MONDAY, JULY 15

Festival Arts & Crafts Market

Location: Promenade at the Waterfront Park

Event Details: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Motown Monday

Sponsored by South State Bank

Entertainment: Deas-Guyz

Location: Waterfront Park

Event Details: $15. Gates open 7 p.m., Show at 8 p.m. No refunds, outside food or beverages, or coolers. Free shuttle service from the Beaufort County Government Center. Children age 5 and under free.

TUESDAY, JULY 16

Festival Arts & Crafts Market

Location: Promenade at the Waterfront Park

Event Details: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Hometown Tuesday

Sponsored by FBC Mortgage, LLC

Headline Entertainment: Pluff Mud Players

Location: Waterfront Park

Event Details: Free. Gates open 7 p.m., Show at 8 p.m. No outside food or beverages, or coolers

WEDNESDAY, JULY 17

Festival Arts & Crafts Market

Location: Promenade at the Waterfront Park

Event Details: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Talent Show

Sponsored by Landon’s LP

Hosted by: The Preceptor Omega Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority

Location: Waterfront Park

Event Details: $10 or FREE with Official 2019 64th Annual Water Festival T-Shirt. Gates open at 6 p.m., Show at 7 p.m. No refunds, outside food or beverages, or coolers. Children age 5 and under free.

THURSDAY, JULY 18

Festival Arts & Crafts Market

Location: Promenade at the Waterfront Park

Event Details: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Lowcountry Supper

Sponsored by Waste Pro

Headline Entertainment: 20 Ride

Opening Entertainment: Andrew Beam

Featuring: The Whistlers

Location: Waterfront Park

Event Details: $15. Gates open at 6 p.m. Supper served 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. No refunds, outside food or beverages, or coolers. Children age 5 and under free.

FRIDAY, JULY 19

Festival Arts & Crafts Market

Location: Promenade at the Waterfront Park

Event Details: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Bed Race

Sponsored by Turnkey Vacation Rentals

Location: Corner of Bay & Harrington

Event Details: $25 entry per team. 4:30 p.m. check-in, 5 p.m. start time. Same day registration based on space availability.

River Dance

Sponsored by Beaufort Winlectric

Headline Entertainment: Thunderstruck

Opening Entertainment: Frogmore Stu

Location: Waterfront Park

Event Details: $15. Gates open at 7 p.m., Show at 8 p.m. Must be 18 or older with valid ID to attend. No refunds, outside food or beverages, coolers or strollers.

SATURDAY, JULY 20

Festival Arts & Crafts Market

Location: Promenade at the Waterfront Park

Event Details: 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Water Festival Grand Parade

Sponsored by Lowcountry Insurance

Organized by: The Beaufort Lions Club

Location: Downtown Beaufort

Event Details: Free. 10 a.m. – Noon

Non-Profit Expo

Location: Waterfront Park Pavilion

Event Details: Free. Noon – 4 p.m.

Air Show

Sponsored by Executive Flight Training

Location: Waterfront Park

Event Details: Free. 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. Stunt planes, parachutists, U.S. Coast Guard Search & Rescue demo.

Commodore’s Ball

Sponsored by Mike’s Marine

Entertainment: The New Royals

Location: Waterfront Park

Event Details: $10. Gates open at 7 p.m., Show at 8 p.m. No refunds, outside food or beverages or coolers. Children age 5 and under free.

SUNDAY, JULY 21

Festival Arts & Crafts Market

Location: Promenade at the Waterfront Park

Event Details: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Blessing of the Fleet and Parade of Boats

Sponsored by The Past Commodores of the Beaufort Water Festival

Location: Beaufort River in front of Waterfront Park Seawall

Event Details: Noon – 2 p.m. Free registration. Boats must register to be eligible for prizes. All applications must be at the judge’s table prior to noon.

Festival Ends – 3 p.m. – See you next year!