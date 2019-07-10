2019 BEAUFORT WATER FESTIVAL SCHEDULE

FRIDAY, JULY 12
Festival Arts & Crafts Market
Location: Promenade at Waterfront Park
Event Details: Noon – 7 p.m.
Opening Ceremonies
Sponsored by The Preserve at Port Royal
Entertainment: The Parris Island Marine Band & Fireworks at Dusk
Location: Waterfront Park
Event Details: Free. Gates open at 6 p.m., Ceremony at 7 p.m. Free shuttle service from the Beaufort County Government Center
SATURDAY, JULY 13
Raft Race
Sponsored by CPM Federal Credit Union
Location: Waterfront Park
Event Details: 8:30 a.m. – Noon
Festival Arts & Crafts Market
Location: Promenade at the Waterfront Park
Event Details: 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Bocce Tournament
Sponsored by Joco Construction and Sea Island Elevators
Location: Waterfront Park Main Field
Event Details: Play starts at 9 a.m.
Badminton Tournament
Sponsored by A.C. Harvey’s Screenprinting
Location: Waterfront Park Stage Field
Event Details: Play starts at 9 a.m.
Children’s Toad Fishing Tournament
Sponsored by Plair Enterprises, Inc.
Location: Waterfront Park
Event Details: Free. 10 a.m. – Noon. Ages 12 and under only. Bring your own pole and tackle. Bait provided.
Sponsor’s Expo
Location: Waterfront Park Pavilion
Event Details: Free. 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Shrimp Boat Tours
Sponsored by Sea Eagle Market Location: Waterfront Park Seawall
Event Details: Free. Noon – 4 p.m.
Concert In The Park
Sponsored by Dick Broadcasting and Bob 106.9
Headline Performer: Tyler Farr
Opening Act: EmilyAnn Roberts
Also Performing: Copper Chief
Location: Waterfront Park
Event Details: $30. Gates open at 6 p.m., Show at 7 p.m. No strollers, coolers, outside food or beverages or professional photography. No Refunds. Free shuttle service from Beaufort County Government Center. Children age 5 and under free.
SUNDAY, JULY 14
Festival Arts & Crafts Market
Location: Promenade at the Waterfront Park
Event Details: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
River Rally
Sponsored by Butler Marine
Location: Local Waters
Event Details: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Children’s Day
Sponsored by Coastal Orthodontics
Location: Waterfront Park
Event Details: Free. 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Featuring games, activities, shows, bounce houses and prizes
Ski Show
Sponsored by Hargray
Location: Waterfront Park
Event Details: Free. 1 p.m.
Teen Dance
Sponsored by JOHN 3:16
Entertainment: Veteran’s Pride Entertainment Services
Location: Waterfront Park
Event Details: $10. 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. No entry after 8 p.m. (No re-entry allowed). Ages 13
– 17 only, ID Required, Clutch purses only (6 inches x 9 inches). Please wear appropriate clothing. No refunds, outside food or beverages, or coolers.
MONDAY, JULY 15
Festival Arts & Crafts Market
Location: Promenade at the Waterfront Park
Event Details: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Motown Monday
Sponsored by South State Bank
Entertainment: Deas-Guyz
Location: Waterfront Park
Event Details: $15. Gates open 7 p.m., Show at 8 p.m. No refunds, outside food or beverages, or coolers. Free shuttle service from the Beaufort County Government Center. Children age 5 and under free.
TUESDAY, JULY 16
Festival Arts & Crafts Market
Location: Promenade at the Waterfront Park
Event Details: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Hometown Tuesday
Sponsored by FBC Mortgage, LLC
Headline Entertainment: Pluff Mud Players
Location: Waterfront Park
Event Details: Free. Gates open 7 p.m., Show at 8 p.m. No outside food or beverages, or coolers
WEDNESDAY, JULY 17
Festival Arts & Crafts Market
Location: Promenade at the Waterfront Park
Event Details: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Talent Show
Sponsored by Landon’s LP
Hosted by: The Preceptor Omega Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority
Location: Waterfront Park
Event Details: $10 or FREE with Official 2019 64th Annual Water Festival T-Shirt. Gates open at 6 p.m., Show at 7 p.m. No refunds, outside food or beverages, or coolers. Children age 5 and under free.
THURSDAY, JULY 18
Festival Arts & Crafts Market
Location: Promenade at the Waterfront Park
Event Details: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Lowcountry Supper
Sponsored by Waste Pro
Headline Entertainment: 20 Ride
Opening Entertainment: Andrew Beam
Featuring: The Whistlers
Location: Waterfront Park
Event Details: $15. Gates open at 6 p.m. Supper served 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. No refunds, outside food or beverages, or coolers. Children age 5 and under free.
FRIDAY, JULY 19
Festival Arts & Crafts Market
Location: Promenade at the Waterfront Park
Event Details: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Bed Race
Sponsored by Turnkey Vacation Rentals
Location: Corner of Bay & Harrington
Event Details: $25 entry per team. 4:30 p.m. check-in, 5 p.m. start time. Same day registration based on space availability.
River Dance
Sponsored by Beaufort Winlectric
Headline Entertainment: Thunderstruck
Opening Entertainment: Frogmore Stu
Location: Waterfront Park
Event Details: $15. Gates open at 7 p.m., Show at 8 p.m. Must be 18 or older with valid ID to attend. No refunds, outside food or beverages, coolers or strollers.
SATURDAY, JULY 20
Festival Arts & Crafts Market
Location: Promenade at the Waterfront Park
Event Details: 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Water Festival Grand Parade
Sponsored by Lowcountry Insurance
Organized by: The Beaufort Lions Club
Location: Downtown Beaufort
Event Details: Free. 10 a.m. – Noon
Non-Profit Expo
Location: Waterfront Park Pavilion
Event Details: Free. Noon – 4 p.m.
Air Show
Sponsored by Executive Flight Training
Location: Waterfront Park
Event Details: Free. 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. Stunt planes, parachutists, U.S. Coast Guard Search & Rescue demo.
Commodore’s Ball
Sponsored by Mike’s Marine
Entertainment: The New Royals
Location: Waterfront Park
Event Details: $10. Gates open at 7 p.m., Show at 8 p.m. No refunds, outside food or beverages or coolers. Children age 5 and under free.
SUNDAY, JULY 21
Festival Arts & Crafts Market
Location: Promenade at the Waterfront Park
Event Details: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Blessing of the Fleet and Parade of Boats
Sponsored by The Past Commodores of the Beaufort Water Festival
Location: Beaufort River in front of Waterfront Park Seawall
Event Details: Noon – 2 p.m. Free registration. Boats must register to be eligible for prizes. All applications must be at the judge’s table prior to noon.
Festival Ends – 3 p.m. – See you next year!