Wreaths Across America event Saturday at Beaufort National Cemetery

From staff reports

A year after the public event was canceled, Wreaths Across America Beaufort will be placing Remembrance Wreaths in Beaufort National Ceremony on Saturday, Dec. 18.

A brief ceremony will begin promptly at noon.

Beaufort National Cemetery was established in 1863 (prior to the Spanish American War) as one of six national cemeteries for the interment of soldiers and sailors who sacrificed during the Civil War. It now contains the remains of veterans of every race and religion.

There are more than 26,000 veteran heroes buried in Beaufort National Cemetery, including 1,000 children, hundreds of unknowns, and two Congressional Medal of Honor recipients.

Several local Fire Departments will be on hand along the route to pay their respects and the traditional motorcycle escort of the tractor trailers carrying the Remembrance Wreaths is estimated to arrive at 11:45 a.m.

If the public would like to watch the escort and arrival of the tractor trailers, they are asked to stay outside the cemetery gates.

When the trucks enter the cemetery, boxes of wreaths will be unloaded and distributed to volunteers at their locations around the cemetery.

Parking within the cemetery will be strictly limited. Members of the public not volunteering are asked to visit the cemetery to pay their respects in the days after the Remembrance Wreaths are placed.

Remembrance Wreath retirement will be Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022.

For questions and more information, please contact Location Coordinator David Edwards at waabeaufort@outlook.com or by calling 912-313-1506.