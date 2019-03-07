Williams named executive director of Open Land Trust

Kristin Williams has assumed the post as executive director of the Beaufort County Open Land Trust following a year as director of stewardship, a position in which she was responsible for all management activities related to the trust’s 137 fee properties and conservation easements.

Kristin Williams

Williams brings with her 10 years of leadership in environmental protection and conservation. She previously served as executive director of the prominent conservation organization “Friends of the Environment”in Abaco, Bahamas.

“We are thrilled to have Kristen lead the trust’s important work in Beaufort County and take that work to the next level,” said Cindy Baysden, who retired on Dec. 31. “Since its inception almost 50 years ago, the Beaufort County Open Land Trust has become one of the most successful organizations of its kind in the Southeast.”

Williams is a native of the Bahamas. She is very familiar with the South Carolina coast and Lowcountry Region, having graduated from College of Charleston in 2003.

“Most of my adult life has been spent protecting natural areas and connecting them with people, and the Open Land Trust has been a model in this regard,” said Williams. “I consider it a true privilege to assume this position, and I look forward to the new opportunities it presents.”

In the Bahamas, Williams was known as an extremely resourceful fundraiser. During her tenure with that non-profit organization she strengthened and expanded educational programs and established relationships with organizations like Disney’s Animals, Science and Environment, National Geographic and The International Gamefish Organization.

Williams currently lives in Beaufort with her husband, Lloyd, and their two children.