Welcome Home

Photo above: Marines and sailors with Marine Wing Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 115 look for their loved ones after a long flight home from Bahrain on Tuesday, Oct. 30, at Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort. Photos by Bob Sofaly.

An undisclosed number of Marines and sailors with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 115, returned home to Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort on Tuesday, Oct. 30, after a nearly seven-month deployment to Bahrain.

Despite the longer than normal wait, about a hundred friends, family members and those just showing support came to welcome them home.