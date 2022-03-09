VETERANS OF THE WEEK – JACK & JENNIFER SNIDER

Beaufort’s Jack and Jennifer Snider, 61 and 51, respectively, joined the United States Marine Corps in Spokane, Wash., (1980) and Kings Bay, Ga., (1992), respectively.

After Officers Candidate School (OCS), Jack went to Pensacola for flight training then to MCAS El Toro. Follow-on tours were with fighter squadrons at Beeville, Texas and MCAS Beaufort, where he commanded an F-18 squadron. He made deployments aboard aircraft carriers, including USS Enterprise (CVN-65), while operating offshore Iraq and Afghanistan. He has more than 300 carrier landings. He next served in Washington at the National War College and on the Joint Staff in the Pentagon. He returned to Beaufort to command the Marine Corps Air Station. He retired in 2011 as a Colonel with 31 years of service.

Jennifer completed Boot camp at Parris Island and became a Graphic Illustrator serving in Washington, D.C., at the Marine Corps Institute developing all USMC manuals and testing materials. She next served at Quantico as an OCS physical training instructor. She returned to Beaufort at Parris Island where she worked with recruiting and as a Drill Instructor. She finished her active duty in 2001 as a Staff Sergeant. Both Jack and Jennifer have continued to serve our area, Jack first working with Beaufort County schools and then for eight years with Marine Corps Community Services, which he now directs. Jennifer has worked as a Criminal Investigator for the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office for 12 years.

– Compiled by John Chubb, American Legion Post 9. For nominations, contact jechubb1@gmail.com.