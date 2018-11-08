Veterans Day Ceremony and Free Community Picnic Nov. 11

The Beaufort County Veterans Affairs Department and the Beaufort Veterans Day Planning Committee is hosting the 2018 Veterans Day Ceremony and Free Community Picnic Celebration at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 11. The event will be held at Henry C. Chambers Waterfront Park in Beaufort.

The keynote speaker will be Chief Warrant Officer Ray Johnson, US Army retired, a Vietnam War veteran. He spent 29 years in active duty service including time as a flight officer and helicopter pilot. The Parris Island Marine Band will perform during the ceremony. In the event of inclement weather, the event will be canceled.

For more information, contact the Beaufort County Veterans Affairs Department at 843-255-6880.