VETERAN OF THE WEEK – WALTER CAPERS

Beaufort’s Walter Capers, 63, a graduate of Beaufort High School, joined the United States Army in 1977 and attended basic training at Fort Dix, N.J. He trained in Transportation to be able to drive most any vehicle. First assigned to a transportation unit in Germany for two years, he returned to the states for a tour at Fort Jackson. Now married, his follow-on tours were back in Germany, at Fort Benning, Ga., and back to Germany, from which he deployed to Kuwait during Desert Shield/Storm. He returned from Germany to serve at Fort Leonard Wood, Mo., as a Drill Instructor and then on staff including another deployment to Kuwait. His final duty station was Fort Stewart, Ga., which included a year deployment to Egypt. He retired in 1998 as a Sergeant First Class after seven transfers during 21 years of service. He then worked for the Beaufort County Schools for 19 years as a Behavioral Management Specialist. Today, with a Doctor of Christian Leadership degree, he is Pastor of Life Ministries Church near Laurel Bay.

– Compiled by John Chubb, American Legion Post 9. For nominations, contact jechubb1@gmail.com.