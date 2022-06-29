VETERAN OF THE WEEK – PHILIP “DUKE” JENKINS

Jenkins, 93, was drafted into the United States Army from Port Royal in 1951. He had attended Robert Smalls High School. After Basic training at Fort Leonard Woods he became a Combat Engineer and was sent directly to combat in Korea. While there, he earned a Bronze Star for valor in combat. He returned to Camp Stoneman in Pittsburg, Calif., and later to Fort Jackson to be discharged in 1954 after the Korean Armistice. He returned to Port Royal and became the first Black DJ on the local radio (WBEU). He later moved to Brooklyn, N.Y., and became a teamster. In 1983 he returned to Beaufort County. For 15 years he drove veterans to appointments at the VA hospital in Charleston. Today he is a member of the American Legion, VFW, AMVETS and the DAV.

– Compiled by John Chubb, American Legion Post 9. For nominations, contact jechubb1@gmail.com.