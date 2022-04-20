VETERAN OF THE WEEK – MIKE MOCCIAE

Beaufort’s Mike Mocciae (“McKay”), 87, joined the United States Army in 1956. He was a registered pharmacist, but the Army made him a medic. After basic training at Fort Dix, N.J., he was assigned to a Nike missile site in Naperville, N.Y., where he was an independent medic. Next he transferred to a clinic attached to the hospital in Munich, Germany. There he treated patients and worked with American, German and Russian doctors. While there, the Army recognized his pharmacist credentials, and he added those duties servicing various clinics in Germany. He returned to the States and was assigned to Fort Drum, N.Y. He left active service in 1962 and went on to serve both as a pharmacist and a member of the ambulance corps.

– Compiled by John Chubb, American Legion Post 9. For nominations, contact jechubb1@gmail.com