Veteran of the Week – John Robinson

Beaufort’s John Robinson, 55, joined the United States Navy in 1986 after graduating from Beaufort High School. After boot camp at Great Lakes, Ill., he trained in electronics, as a SONAR technician and as a submariner. He served aboard fast-attack submarines – first USS Philadelphia (SSN-690) and next USS Corpus Christi (SSN 705). Over a six-year period he experienced the North Atlantic, even above the Arctic Circle, and many months in the Mediterranean Sea. His final tour was at the Submarine School in Connecticut where he taught. He left active duty in 1995 as a First Class Petty Officer (E-6). He used his GI Bill to earn a BS in Education and later earned an MBA. He returned to Beaufort and worked for the City of Beaufort Fire Department for 23 years. While there, he was also Program Director for an authorized VA training center in the Department. He recently became the Director of Public Safety for Beaufort County, continuing more than 35 years of service to the public.



Compiled by John Chubb, American Legion Post 9. For Veteran Of The Week nominations, contact jechubb1@gmail.com.