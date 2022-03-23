VETERAN OF THE WEEK – JIM KENNEDY

Beaufort’s Jim Kennedy, 80, joined the United States Army following graduation from Parsons College in 1966 in Fairfield, Iowa. After Basic training at Fort Jackson and Officer Candidate School at Fort Benning he was assigned to the Ceremonial Guards in Washington. There he served at the White House, Arlington Cemetery, and various high profile locations. His next assignment was in Vietnam as a Platoon leader near Tay Ninh from 1968 to 1969 during the Tet Offensive. In a two-month period he earned both a Silver Star (for valor in combat) and Bronze Star (heroic service in action) and was awarded a Purple Heart during intense combat operations. His following assignment was with Special Forces at Fort Bragg. He left active duty in 1970 and soon joined the FBI in Washington as a Special Agent. He spent 22 years with the FBI before retiring to help run child care centers in Columbia, S.C., for another 20 years.

– Compiled by John Chubb,