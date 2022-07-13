VETERAN OF THE WEEK – JAMES COLWELL

Beaufort’s James (Jim) Colwell, 65, joined the United States Marine Corps in Binghamton, N.Y. in 1975. After Boot camp at Parris Island and Aircraft Launch/Recovery School in Lakehurst, N.J., he was assigned to Bogue Field, Cherry Point, N.C. His next assignment was at Iwakuni, Japan, from which he deployed to other Japanese and South Korean sites. His final active duty tour was at MCAS Beaufort, from which he separated. He then spent three years with the S.C. Army National Guard. In 1980, he joined the Beaufort Fire Department, rising over 29 years to retire as the Assistant Fire Chief. Today he is the Commander of our DAV (Disabled American Veterans) Chapter 12 and serves as one of its service officers. He has been serving his fellow citizens in one position or another for 50 years.

Compiled by John Chubb, American Legion Post 9. For nominations, contact jechubb1@gmail.com.