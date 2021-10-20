VETERAN OF THE WEEK – GERALD WYNN

Beaufort’s Gerald Wynn, 69, a Beaufort High School graduate, joined the Army National Guard in 1972 and went to boot camp at Fort Ord, Calif. He trained to operate ground surveillance radar. In additional to regular National Guard training he was called up for S.C. hurricane recovery work five times. After 9/11, his unit was activated to provide security duty; he returned to Beaufort in 2004. In 2007, he was again activated for duty at Forward Operating Base Gardez, Afghanistan, near Pakistan, running convoys. In 2009, he was stateside on active duty training Guardsmen for duty in Afghanistan. He retired in 2012 as a Sergeant First Class with 39 years of service.

– Compiled by John Chubb, American Legion Post 9. For nominations, contact jechubb1@gmail.com.