Veteran of the Week – Caroline Fermin

Beaufort’s Caroline Fermin, 59, joined the United States Marine Corps in Washington, D.C. in 1988. She is a graduate of Battery Creek High School and USC Beaufort/Colombia. After Officer Candidate School and training as a Communications Officer and Adjutant, she was posted to Okinawa with the Fleet Marine Force (FMF).

Her next assignment was at MCAS Kaneohe Bay and then as Aide/Protocol to the Commanding General FMF Pacific. She was there during Desert Storm also doing communications duty. She then transferred to the Recruiting Command and Command and Staff College at Quantico where she earned two Masters degrees. It was then back for a tour in Okinawa followed by another in Hawaii as Adjutant for the Commander Marine Force Pacific/Central Command.

Her follow-on tour was at Headquarters Marine Corps then an assignment to the Marine Corps War College at Quantico where she earned a third Masters degree. Her final tour was in Tampa with Commander, Central Command. She was medically retired in 2013 at a Lieutenant Colonel with 25 years of service and moved back to Beaufort. She also earned a Doctorate from St. Thomas University.

Since 2014 she has been Executive Director of the Parris Island Heritage Foundation, generating the funds for the Parris Island Museum. Very active in service to our community, she serves as a Commissioner of the Beaufort County and Municipal Planning Commissions, is on the Boards of Voter Registration and Elections, the Chamber of Commerce and the Military Enhancement Committee, serves as Secretary of our MOAA chapter and Wreaths Across America activities, is a Rotarian and actively works with wildlife animal rescues.



Compiled by John Chubb, American Legion Post 9. For nominations, contact jechubb1@gmail.com.