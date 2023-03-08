Veteran of the Week – Andre Massey

Beaufort’s Andre Massey, 54, joined the United States Marine Corps in Greenville in 1986. After boot camp at Parris Island, he trained in Aviation Ordnance and began his service at MCAS Cherry Point, N.C. During that tour he deployed to the Mediterranean twice, to Iwakuni, Japan and to Norway.

His next tour was at MCAS Beaufort from which he deployed to Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, Calif. He separated from active service in 1998 and joined the Port Royal Police Department, first as a volunteer and, after graduating from the SC Criminal Justice Academy in 1998, as a full time police officer, a position he still holds after 24 years. He also serves in the Sons of Beaufort Masonic Lodge and in the Beaufort Rotary.



Compiled by John Chubb, American Legion Post 9. For Veteran Of The Week nominations, contact jechubb1@gmail.com.