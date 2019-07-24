Until Next Year

Photos by BOB SOFALY

With the Parade of Boats, the Blessing of the Fleet and the ceremonial tossing of the wreath, the 2019 Beaufort Water Festival came to a close on Sunday in the Beaufort River.

Unlike 2018, this year’s event enjoyed good weather and great crowds.

The Water Festival will return next year, in its 65th incarnation, with Beaufort County Sheriff’s deputy Erin Morris as the commodore.

Until then …

Above: The Rev. Andrew Trapp, priest at St. Peter’s Catholic Church on Lady’s Island, blesses the iconic shrimp trawler Gracie Belle during the Blessing of the Fleet ceremony Sunday afternoon along the sea wall of Henry C. Chambers Waterfront Park. This year there were only about a dozen boats entered in the annual event.

Right: 2019 Water Festival Commodore Brian Patrick tosses the traditional wreath into the Beaufort River in remembrance of all those who perished in Beaufort waters this year. The ceremony was part of the Blessing of the Fleet ceremony which marks the official end of the annual Beaufort Water Festival.

