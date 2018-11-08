Trunk or Treat at BMH

Beaufort Memorial hosted a Halloween Trunk or Treat event for HealthLink for Children patients and families of BMH employees. Among those participating were: physicisn practice leadership dressed as Peanuts characters from “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown;” hospital administration went with a wrestle-mania theme; and staff from HealthLink for Children, the pediatric rehabilitation clinic, became Disney characters.
Judge blocks SC from enforcing law banning mask mandates
From staff reports A Federal District Court on Tuesday evening blocked South