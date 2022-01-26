Three dead after shooting Wednesday on St. Helena Island

From staff reports

Three people were killed Wednesday morning in a shooting on St. Helena Island, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

At around 11:30 a.m,, Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of three adults wounded by gunfire at a residence on Eddings Point Road.

When deputies arrived, deputies secured the scene for Beaufort County Emergency Services to tend to the wounded – two were pronounced dead at the scene, while another person was transported and later died at Beaufort Memorial Hospital.

The Beaufort County Coroner’s Office has identified the three decedents as 55-year-old Robin Saunders of St. Helena, 22-year-old Kalila Saunders of St. Helena and 24-year-old Jaquan Sanders of Seabrook.

Forensic autopsies are scheduled to be conducted Wednesday, Feb. 2 at the Medical University of South Carolina.

Throughout the day Wednesday, investigators processed the scene for forensic evidence and interviewed witnesses.

Although the case remains under investigation, the Sheriff’s Office believes that all parties involved in the shooting have been identified and located, and that there is no threat to the public’s safety.

“We have no reason to believe there’s a suspect at large,” Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Maj. Bob Bromage said.

Additional information will be released when available.

This story will be updated when more details become available.