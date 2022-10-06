Threats put two Beaufort County high schools on lockdown Thursday morning

By Tony Kukulich

For the second day in a row, Beaufort High School (BHS) was placed on a security lockdown due to the reported threat, and one person has been detained by the Beaufort Police Department.

“This morning our school was placed on lockdown due to a report of a student on campus with a weapon,” read a notice sent to the parents of students at the school. “Law enforcement has determined the threat to be non-credible. No weapon was found on campus.”

A notice issued Thursday morning, Oct. 6, by the Beaufort Police Department stated that a “heavy police presence” responded to the school in reaction to the report. The notice stated that one person had been detained, but did not provide any further details regarding the identity of the person or the reason the individual was detained.

The notification sent to Beaufort High parents indicated that the school had returned to normal operations Thursday morning after the threat was determined not to be credible.

However, just after 9:30 a.m., the Beaufort County School District issued another notification stating that Battery Creek High School (BCHS) was on lockdown.

“Our school is currently on lockdown as a result of a reported threat,” read the notice addressed to parents of students at Battery Creek. “Law enforcement is onsite investigating. An update will be provided when available.”

Thursday’s incidents follow the report of an active shooter on the Beaufort High campus on Wednesday that was determined to be a hoax. The school was one of nearly two dozen schools across the state that were struck by a wave of similar calls. The investigation into the hoax is being headed by the FBI with the cooperation of the City of Beaufort Police Department and the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

The first officers entered the school approximately three minutes after the call was made. Eventually, more than 80 officers from local, state and federal agencies responded to the campus. The school initiated a security lockdown and parents, notified by their children, rushed to the school. Once the campus was secured, students were transported to the BHS football stadium where the reunification process got underway around noon.

The situation at Battery Creek High is ongoing. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.