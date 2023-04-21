This isn’t settled yet

Developer Elvio Tropeano, with beard and dark shirt, looks on as the Community Services and Land Use Committee takes up revisions to the St. Helena Island Cultural Protection Overlay during a Monday, April 10, 2023, meeting in Beaufort. The committee voted to recommend adoption of the language by a vote of 10-1 and council approved the first reading by the same vote. Tony Kukulich/The Post And Courier

Beaufort County votes to prohibit golf courses on St. Helena, but battle isn’t over.

By Tony Kukulich

BEAUFORT — Officials recently took a step toward strengthening the zoning ordinance protecting Gullah-Geechee culture and moderating development on St. Helena Island, but the intensity of County Council debate prior to the vote suggests the issue is not settled.

According to County Administrator Eric Greenway, two additional readings and a public hearing are required before the revised St. Helena Island Cultural Protection Overlay can be adopted.

The changes add commentary to the overlay’s purpose statement, adding information about the island’s history, Gullah-Geechee culture, and the challenges faced from increasing development pressure.

The prohibitions against gated communities, resorts and golf courses remain, though the definitions of gated communities and golf courses have been updated. The revised language also eliminates a previous exception that allowed golf courses with fewer than nine holes.

Originally adopted in 1999, the overlay’s significance was highlighted late last year when developer Elvio Tropeano floated a plan to build an exclusive golf course and gated resort on a St. Helena Island property that he had an option to purchase, the Pine Island Plantation.

The plan sparked public outcry, as it contradicted the overlay’s purpose: to protect “culturally significant resources” found on the island, and to recognize St. Helena as a center for Gullah culture in Beaufort County.

Since then, a limited liability company purchased the property for $18 million and subdivided it into five parcels. Tropeano has referred to himself publicly as the property owner.

On April 10, the Land Use Committee voted 10-1 to recommend adopting new overlay language. Councilman Logan Cunningham was the lone holdout vote. The issue then advanced to County Council, which approved it 10-1. Cunningham again cast the sole no vote.

While those who supported the new language saw the vote as a victory, final adoption of the revised overlay is not a foregone conclusion.

