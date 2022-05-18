fbpx

THE RACE THAT WASN’T 

Despite being a spectacular day for everyone else, sailors couldn’t set sail for the noon Catboat race Saturday in the Beaufort River. After being delayed twice because of lack of wind and a strong running tide, the race had to be “abandoned.” Pictured here are three racers moving backwards. Photo by Bob Sofaly. 

