Despite being a spectacular day for everyone else, sailors couldn’t set sail for the noon Catboat race Saturday in the Beaufort River. After being delayed twice because of lack of wind and a strong running tide, the race had to be “abandoned.” Pictured here are three racers moving backwards. Photo by Bob Sofaly.
THE RACE THAT WASN’T
Latest from Lowcountry Outdoors
By Tony Kukulich Not even the popular Hunting Island State Park (HISP) is immune from the
By Tony Kukulich Visitors to the Beaufort waterfront on Saturday will get an up close look
From S.C. Department of Natural Resources If a deer fawn is found alone in the woods,
From staff reports The Pigeon Point community celebrated Earth Day last week with several events organized
Swimming in an open body of water (like a river, lake, or ocean) is different from