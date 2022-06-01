fbpx
The color guard form H&S Battalion, Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, posts the colors to start the Memorial Day ceremony Monday afternoon at the Beaufort National Cemetery. At lower left is the POW/MIA display for those U.S. servicemen still missing in action. Photo by Bob Sofaly.

Some gave all 

 After the annual Memorial Day Parade on Monday, the Memorial Day Ceremony to honor the U.S. servicemen and women who have made the ultimate sacrifice, was held at noon at Beaufort National Cemetery. The keynote speaker was Cmdr. LaDonna M. Simpson, commanding officer of the USS Carter Hall. 

MEMORIAL DAY 2022

