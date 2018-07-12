Smoke detector saves children in Burton fire

The Burton Fire District and MCAS Beaufort Fire Department extinguished a house fire July 7 in which a smoke detector alerted the children and allowed them to get to safety.

Just before 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, Burton and MCAS firefighters were dispatched to a reported house fire on the corner of County Shed and Rosieda roads. Firefighters arrived to find a single-family home on fire but the family safely outside.

Firefighters were able to quickly bring the fire under control, but the family of six was displaced.

The resident said she was cooking on the stove when the grease ignited. The two smoke detectors in the home activated and woke the three children, ranging in ages from 1 to 10 years old, and the family of six was able to escape safely. Red Cross was notified to assist the family.

Fire officials again state the importance of smoke detectors in the home.

“Cooking fires can be very explosive, as this one was, and smoke detectors provide those extra couple of seconds you need to get your family together and get out safely,” said Captain Justin Blankenship, who was first on scene. Burton officials said they have seen the direct contrast between those homes without smoke detectors, which have sustained severe damages, injury and death, compared to those homes that have them.

Fire officials also stress the importance of every home having an ABC home fire extinguisher mounted by their kitchen and near an exit where it is easily seen and accessible by everyone.

Extinguishers can be purchased at any local department store. Burton firefighters provide fire extinguisher training for all appropriate ages for free as well as free smoke detectors.

Residents needing a smoke detector or who would like training on fire extinguishers can email safetyed@burtonfd.org.