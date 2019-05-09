Shark Tooth Frenzy a biting success

By Bob Sofaly

The 2019 Shark Tooth Frenzy was another biting success as more than 1,000 people lined up at the water’s edge to gather up megalodon teeth, arrowheads and shells Saturday morning at The Sands in Port Royal.

The megalodon was a huge shark that swam in this area millions of years ago. Its name actually means “large tooth”.















More than 3,000 artifacts, some millions of years old, were collected by Mike Harris, a.k.a. the Shark Tooth Fairy, and redistributed in the water for all to find.

For younger children, Harris put teeth and shells in a specific tidal pool so everybody, no matter their age, had the opportunity to find something