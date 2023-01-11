Restaurant Week begins in Beaufort, across South Carolina

From staff reports

Once again, it’s time for Beaufort and the rest of the state of South Carolina to turn into a foodie heaven for Restaurant Week. This 11-day celebration – Tides to Tables here in Beaufort – that starts Thursday, Jan. 12 and runs through Sunday, Jan. 22, attracts people from all over the country to come try the amazing culinary creations by South Carolina’s top chefs in the Palmetto State’s top restaurants.

Hundreds of restaurants statewide, including 10 in Beaufort and Port Royal, are offering special menu items, promotions, and incredible discounts.

The event in Beaufort culminates with the third annual Beaufort Oyster Festival on Saturday, Jan. 21 and Sunday, Jan. 22 in Henry C. Chambers Waterfront Park.

The Beaufort Area Hospitality Association and Riverview Charter School are hosting a USATF Certified 5K Race on Saturday morning, Jan. 21, in downtown Beaufort. And there will be a cornhole tournament at 1 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 22.

Who’s participating

The 10 participating restaurants in Beaufort and Port Royal are:

– Breakwater Restaurant & Bar, Beaufort

– Dockside, Beaufort

– Fat Patties, Port Royal

– Hearth Wood Fired Pizza

– Old Bull Tavern, Beaufort

– Plums, Beaufort

– Q on Bay, Beaufort

– Ribaut Social Club, Beaufort

– Saltus River Grill, Beaufort

– Shelring Ale Works, Port Royal

More information

For more information on Tides to Tables Restaurant Week, the individual menu’s of the participating restaurants or details about the Beaufort Oyster Festival, visit https://bit.ly/3iqMaJs.

For more information about Restaurant Week around the state of South Carolina, visit https://restaurantweeksouthcarolina.com/.