Ready for the 4th

By BOB SOFALY

Tommy O’Brien, owner of Kobuch’s Fireworks on Savannah Highway near Shell Point, has been busy filling orders for fireworks with Independence Day approaching.

Business has been brisk since he opened on June 1, O’Brien said, and it will be insane the closer the July 4 gets.

O’Brien, one of two fireworks venders in northern Beaufort County, said this is his second year selling fireworks.

“People have been coming up and asking ‘do you remember me from last year?’ ” he said. “Sometimes I do. But I sure don’t remember what they bought.”