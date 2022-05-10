Plane aborts takeoff at Beaufort Executive Airport, ends up in marsh

Incident results in no injuries

By Mike McCombs

A small, private plane aborted its takeoff at around 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, and came to rest in the marsh at the end of the runway of the Beaufort Executive Airport on Lady’s Island.

According to Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Bob Bromage, there were no injuries.

According to a later release by Beaufort County, the single-engine, fixed-wing aircraft was carrying a pilot and a passenger, and there were no fuel spills or hazards.

Along with the BCSO, Lady’s Island-St. Helena Fire District responded.

According to the release, recovery of the plane is under way, and the airport will remain closed until the aircraft is removed from the marsh.

“I would like to thank Chief Bruce Kline and the Beaufort County Sheriff Deputies for their quick response and coordination with the FAA,” Airport Director Jon Rembold said in the news release.

Mike McCombs is the editor of The Island News and can be reached at TheIslandNews@gmail.com.