Pennsylvania woman killed in jet ski collision on Hilton Head Island

By MINDY LUCAS

A 20-year-old Pennsylvania woman vacationing at Hilton Head Island has died after the jet ski she was riding collided with another, officials say.

Ciara Eiriz, of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, was pronounced dead near where the collision took place, just after 1 p.m. on Tuesday, said Beaufort County Deputy Coroner David Ott.

Officers with the S.C. Department of Natural Resources responded to the incident which occurred on Mackay Creek, a waterway between Pinckney and Hilton Head islands, said the agency’s Regional Public Information Coordinator David Lucas.

EMS also responded to the C.C. Haigh Jr. Boat Landing, where the injured rider was taken. The collision involved two jet skis that were operated by a man and a woman, Lucas said.

The two were riding in a group that had rented jet skis earlier, Ott said.

The man, who has not been identified, was not injured in the collision, and no other watercraft was involved in the collision, Lucas said.

The Department of Natural Resources is continuing to investigate.