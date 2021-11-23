PAYING THEIR RESPECTS

On Thursday, Nov. 18, members of the public came out to pay their respects as the Beaufort County Coroner’s Office interred the cremated remains of 34 people whose relatives were unable to be found. Four of the deceased were interred with full military honors at the Beaufort National Cemetery, as shown in these photos, while the other 30 were entombed at the mausoleum at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Beaufort. Photos by Susan DeLoach.