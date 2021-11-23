On Thursday, Nov. 18, members of the public came out to pay their respects as the Beaufort County Coroner’s Office interred the cremated remains of 34 people whose relatives were unable to be found. Four of the deceased were interred with full military honors at the Beaufort National Cemetery, as shown in these photos, while the other 30 were entombed at the mausoleum at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Beaufort. Photos by Susan DeLoach.
PAYING THEIR RESPECTS
Latest from Blog
By Mike McCombs At its regular meeting Tuesday night, Nov. 16, the Beaufort County Board of…
From staff reports The National Park Service (NPS) announced Wednesday, Nov. 17, the launch of a…
Affordable housing still a dream for many When it comes to giving thanks, many place safe…
Mark Pritchard took this photo of three dolphins swimming in tight formation in Jenkins Creek from…
Beaufort’s Ellis Hamm, 81, enlisted in the United States Marine Corps in 1957 in Biloxi, Miss.…