/

PAYING THEIR RESPECTS

1 min read

On Thursday, Nov. 18, members of the public came out to pay their respects as the Beaufort County Coroner’s Office interred the cremated remains of 34 people whose relatives were unable to be found. Four of the deceased were interred with full military honors at the Beaufort National Cemetery, as shown in these photos, while the other 30 were entombed at the mausoleum at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Beaufort. Photos by Susan DeLoach. 

View all

Latest from Blog

LOWCOUNTRY LOWDOWN

 Affordable housing still a dream for many  When it comes to giving thanks, many place safe…

LOWCOUNTRY LIFE

Mark Pritchard took this photo of three dolphins swimming in tight formation in Jenkins Creek from…