ON THIS DATE

May 2

1903: James Edwin McTeer, known as the High Sheriff of the Lowcountry, was born in Hardeeville. McTeer served 37 years as Beaufort County Sheriff from his initial appointment in 1926 until his retirement in 1963. McTeer was widely known as a root doctor and an expert on witchcraft, according to the Beaufort Gazette.

May 3

1825: Laura Matilda Towne was born in Pittsburgh, Pa. In 1862, with help from her friend, a Quaker named Ellen Murray, Towne founded Penn Center on St. Helena Island, the first school in the nation for freed slaves. The school started with nine students in the back of a plantation house.

