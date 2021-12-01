Maura Ann Connelly

Maura Ann Connelly, beloved mother, sister, partner, and friend passed away peacefully at home on November 26th, 2021 at the age of 63.

Born on Dec. 17, 1957 in Pensacola, Fla., Maura graduated from Duxbury High School and Skidmore College. She went on to pursue graduate-level coursework for a Master of Fine Arts at Savannah College of Art and Design. Her passion for nature and the Lowcountry led her to complete a Master Naturalist Certification.

She was instrumental in the planning and execution of numerous fundraising events for Historic Beaufort Foundation and the Pat Conroy Literary Center, among others. She also helped develop the Camp Conroy Build-A-Book summer camp for children, as well as created scholarships for the children in need.

Maura was known for her generous laugh and warmth, her grace under pressure, and her passion and curiosity for life. She could be found reading a book, collecting shark teeth at Hunting Island State Park, identifying birds, walking around town with friends, and talking with friends and strangers alike with spirit, compassion, and insight. She captured her many adventures with her experienced photographer’s eye, and her photographic work is on display throughout Beaufort County.

Maura is survived by her daughters Maren Rhodin (Wil) and Connelly Rhodin, her son Thor Rhodin (Kat), her loving partner Bradford Fleming, her sister Tricia Neuhaus (Charlie), her brothers Drew Connelly (Nancy), Kevin Connelly (Gayle), and Chris Connelly. Maura will also be remembered with love by her nieces and nephews, Peter, Hope, and Oliver Connelly; Emma and Carly Gamson and Charlie Neuhaus; Claire and Will Connelly, and Sean, Lily, and Ryan Connelly. She will be fondly remembered and loved by the friends that thought of her as family and treated her as such. In all of her days, especially during the last, the Beaufort community came together to rally around her family. The love and support will always be remembered as a true blessing.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to the Beaufort County Open Land Trust or Friends of Caroline Hospice. A service will be planned for later this winter.