Nurse practitioner Cullen Joins Beaufort Dermatology

Nurse practitioner Jo Ann Cullen has joined the staff of Beaufort Dermatology, which recently opened under new ownership after its purchase by the Pinnacle Medical Group.

“Jo Ann is a wonderful addition to our team,” said Dr. Audrey Klenke, plastic surgeon and principal of Pinnacle Medical Group. “We know that she will be an asset in helping us continue to deliver excellent service to the people of Beaufort and the Lowcountry.”

Cullen is a Florida native who grew up showing horses competitively. She holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology from the University of Florida, a Bachelor of Science in nursing from Florida State University and a Master of Science in family health nursing from the University of South Florida. She is a member of the Dermatology Nurses Association and the American Association of Nurse Practitioners.

Cullen began her clinical experience as a cardiac nurse in 2001 and later moved into the operating room at Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, Fla. She became the Clinical Educator for perioperative services at Moffitt while she was working on her master’s degree and later served as the Clinical Specialist for perioperative services. In 2011, she helped launch a new dermatology practice in south Florida.

“I’m excited to be part of developing Beaufort Dermatology into the leading dermatology practice in the Lowcountry,” Cullen said. “This area is just what I was looking for in a home, and it’s great to be getting back to the coast.”

Cullen and her husband Joe, along with their Pug, Peanut, enjoy traveling and spending time with friends and family.