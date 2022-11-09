NEWS BRIEFS

County dedicating pool to Settles

Beaufort County is hosting a ceremony dedicating the pool at the Charles Lind Brown Center to Alvin Settles at 10 a.m., Monday, Nov. 14 at 1710 Greene Street, Beaufort.

The ceremony will be broadcast live on The County Channel at https://www.youtube.com/c/TheCountyChannel

Participants will include:

Paul Sommerville Beaufort County Council Vice-Chairman

Stephen Murray, Mayor, City of Beaufort

Kenneth Hodges, Tabernacle Baptist Church

York Glover, Beaufort County Councilman District 3

Gen. Ret. Harold L. “Mitch” Mitchell, City of Beaufort Councilman

Edward Allen, Friends of Lind Brown Center

Members of the Settles family

Alvin Settles, a native of South Carolina, started a swimming lessons program after the Greene Street Gym Pool was built in 1981. He stayed for more than 30 years, giving lessons to thousands of children and adults over the summer months during his break as a speech-language pathologist for the U.S. Department of Defense School System. A new pool was constructed in the mid-1990s at the current location, and eventually, the complex was renamed the Charles Lind Brown Community Center.

In May 2015, he was recognized for his service to our community by the S.C. House of Representatives via a resolution sponsored by Kenneth Hodges, a state representative and pastor of Settles’ church, “Whereas, many of Mr. Settles’ students who never would have had exposure to swimming or the opportunity to learn how to swim have excelled, some of them even becoming lifeguards.”

In June 2015, the Beaufort City Council proclaimed June 23 as Alvin Settles Day in honor of his many years of service to our community.

Beaufort County Council, by resolution, on May 9, 2022, does affirm that the outdoor pool facility at the Lind Brown Recreation Center shall be named in honor of Mr. Alvin Settles.

Remembering Our Fallen

The Remembering Our Fallen exhibit will visit Henry C. Chambers Waterfront Park through Sunday, Nov. 13. Remembering Our Fallen is a photographic war memorial that honors our country’s military fallen from the War on Terror (Sept. 11, 2001 through present). Unlike brick and mortar memorials, Remembering Our Fallen is designed to travel and includes both military and personal photographs. Its legacy will be that these men and women will be remembered and their names will be spoken while healing to lessen the grief of their families.

LWV cancels meetings

The League of Women Voters Beaufort announces the cancelation of the upcoming general meetings for 2022. There will be no meetings on Thursday, Nov. 10 and Thursday, Dec. 8.

Meetings will resume from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023 in the Meeting Room of Sea Island Presbyterian Church and on the second Thursday of each month going forward.

The LWVB is a non-partisan group that encourages voters to be aware of issues of concern to all of us nationally, state-wide and locally. Please join us to strengthen our democracy and uphold the commitment of all voters to the U.S. Constitution. Our meetings are open to all.

LowCountry Habitat for Humanity needs volunteersLowCountry Habitat for Humanity is looking for volunteers for construction, special events, cashiers, sales floor associates, and donation processing and data entry. Visit lowcountryhabitat.org/volunteer or call Candace Camp at 843-522-3500 for more information