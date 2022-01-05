New Year’s Baby!

Welcome Sylvie Elliott, the first baby born in Beaufort in 2022. Weighing in at 8 pounds, 7 ounces, little Sylvie arrived at 7:47 a.m., New Year’s Day at the Beaufort Memorial Collins Birthing Center. Congratulations to parents Kimberly and John Elliott of Beaufort. Sylvie also has a 3-year-old big brother. Photo by Charlotte Berkeley.