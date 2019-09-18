Never Forget

Beaufort remembers 9/11 with annual observance at Henry C. Chambers Waterfront Park

Eighteen years after coordinated terrorist attacks killed 2,977 people in New York, Washington D.C. and Pennsylvania, Beaufort joined Americans all across the nation in remembering the events of Sept. 11, 2001 on the anniversary Wednesday, Sept. 11.

Dozens of citizens, along with first responders from around the area, gathered at Henry C. Chambers Waterfront Park to observe a moment of silence and hear the Parris Island Marine Band Quintet and other groups perform the national anthem, patriotic songs and spirituals to mark the occasion.

On 9/11, as it has come to be known, members of al-Qaeda hijacked four domestic airliners, crashing two into the twin towers of the World Trade Center complex in New York City, causing them to collapse, and a third into the Pentagon in Washington D.C. Passengers on the fourth plane thwarted the hijackers and the plane crashed into a field in Pennsylvania.

The 9/11 attacks remain the deadliest terrorist attack in human history and the deadliest incident for firefighters and law enforcement officers in American history.

Photos by Bob Sofaly