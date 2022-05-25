Memorial Day parade, celebration set for Monday 

From staff reports

The 2022 Memorial Day Celebration, including the annual parade followed by a ceremony, will be held Monday, May 30, in the City of Beaufort.

The annual Memorial Day Parade will begin at the corner of Rogers and Boundary streets, then move up to Bay Street. Lineup will begin at 9 a.m., and the parade will begin marching at 10 a.m.

According to the City of Beaufort, the parade will feature bands from Parris Island and the Marine Corps Air Base, and units from the Naval Hospital.

Following the parade, the Memorial Day Ceremony will be held at noon at the Beaufort National Cemetery at 1601 Boundary Street. The keynote speaker will be Cmdr. LaDonna M. Simpson, who is the commanding officer of the USS Carter Hall.

Cmdr. Simpson’s decorations include the Meritorious Service Medal, Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal (four awards), the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal (three awards), and the Navy Meritorious Unit Commendation (two awards).

The public is invited to attend and participate in the parade and the Memorial Day Ceremony.