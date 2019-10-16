Marines lend a hand on Hunting Island

By BOB SOFALY

More than two dozen Marines with Marine Wing Support Squadron 273 from Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort brought their heavy equipment and assorted machinery to help remove tree stumps from the north end of Hunting Island State Park, commonly called the “boneyard.”

The “Sweat Hogs” even set up a bivouac area so they wouldn’t have to travel back and forth each day as the popular state park gets ready for a scheduled beach nourishment project.

One Marine said it’s been pretty nice the last couple of weeks after the weather has cooled off.

“What’s not to like?” she said, of camping on the beach. “But it got a little chilly when the wind kicked up and was coming in straight off the ocean.”

Above: Marines from Marine Wing Support Squadron 273 from Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort use front end loaders and other heavy machinery too remove tree stumps from the north end of Hunting Island, commonly called the “boneyard”. The “Sweat Hogs” are clearing the area in preparation for an upcoming beach nourishment project. Photo by Bob Sofaly.