Man killed Wednesday night in Burton shooting

From staff reports

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting Wednesday night near Milledge Village Road in Burton that left one man dead.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 8:30 p.m., deputies responded to a report of a gunshot victim. When deputies arrived, they secured the scene for Beaufort County Emergency Medical Services (EMS) paramedics to respond.

At the scene, EMS paramedics pronounced the man dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

Sheriff’s Office investigators and the Crime Scene Unit are processing the scene for forensic evidence and interviewing witnesses.

Investigators learned that the subjects fled the scene prior to their arrival.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, there does not appear to be a threat to the general public.

Anyone who has information is urged to contact Sheriff’s Office Emergency Dispatch at 9-1-1 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111, if wishing to remain anonymous and for possible reward.

Additional information, including the name of the deceased man, will be released when available.