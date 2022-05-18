LOWCOUNTRY LIFE & NEWS

fbpx

Bob Sofaly captured this image of a mother bottlenose dolphin, showing signs of having survived a violent attack on her back and chewed-up dorsal fin, heading back down as her calf takes a breath of air while cruising the Beaufort River on Saturday near the Beaufort Yacht and Sailing Club. To submit a Lowcountry Life photo, you must be the photographer or have permission to submit the photo to be published in The Island News. Please submit high-resolution photos and include a description and/or names of the people in the picture and the name of the photographer. Email your photos to theislandnews@gmail.com.

